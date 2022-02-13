Two more Sri Lankan players sold at IPL Auction

Sri Lankan cricketers Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also been sold to franchises at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction.

The fast-bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne has been sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 50 Lakh.

Meanwhile batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 Lakh.

This brings the total number of Sri Lankan players picked up by franchises in the 2022 IPL Auction so far to five.

Earlier today, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was sold for 20 million Indian rupees to Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL Auction.

Chameera had a base price of INR 50 lakh as the second day of the IPL Auction got underway today and while the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also bid on him, the pacer was picked up by LSG.

Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was then picked up for INR 70 lakh by Chennai Super Kings.

Wanindu Hasaranga yesterday became the most expensive Sri Lankan player sold in IPL Auction history after the leg-spinning all-rounder was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 107.5 million on day one of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction.