Five arrested with ice worth over Rs. 20 million

Police said that five suspects have been arrested by the STF at Pesalai in Mannar with over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’, with an estimated street value of more than Rs 20 million.

The suspects were arrested while preparing to sell the contraband, suspected to have been smuggled into the country via sea route, following information received by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) camp in Mannar.

It is suspected that these drug traffickers had been smuggling illicit drugs into the country by crossing into international waters and then distributing the narcotics to various parts in the country.

The arrested suspects, who are residents of Pesalai and aged between 33 and 45, and the seized drugs have been handed over to Mannar Police for onward action.