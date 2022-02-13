Basil to visit India again to finalize agreements

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is expected to visit India once again within the next two weeks to finalize the agreements on the financial assistance extended by the neighboring nation.

Speaking to reporters in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said that the Finance Minister’s recent visit to India for talks was highly successful and delivered fruitful results for the country.

He said that India’s has pledged USD 2.4 billion in financial assistance to Sri Lanka and that Minister Basil Rajapaksa had created the foundation for this during his last visit.

He said Sri Lanka will first receive a USD one billion loan from India to import goods from the country such as food and medicine.

Prof. Peiris said finance minister Rajapaksa will travel to New Delhi once again within the next two weeks or so in order to sign the final agreement on that loan.

“This all goes to show that due to the success of our foreign policy, we will not be isolated when facing these problems,” he added.