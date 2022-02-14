Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.