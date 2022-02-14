Foreign Ministry on the safety of Sri Lankans in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry says that it is constantly monitoring the situation with regard to the Sri Lankans residing in Ukraine.

Due to the conflict situation in Ukraine, many countries have now informed their citizens living in Ukraine to leave.

However, the Foreign Ministry stated that there are about 40 Sri Lankans in Ukraine at present and seven of them are students.

The ministry said that these Sri Lankans are currently staying in that country without any problems.

Although there is no Sri Lankan Embassy in Ukraine, these matters are being handled through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

Accordingly, the Foreign Ministry stated that the necessary steps are being taken to evacuate the Sri Lankans in the event of an emergency.

More than a dozen countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid warnings from Western powers that an invasion by Russia could be imminent.

The US, UK and Germany are among those who told their nationals to leave.

Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border but denies any intent to invade.