Increased Samurdhi benefits provided from today

February 14, 2022   09:28 am

The government’s decision to increase the Samurdhi allowance by 28 percent will come into effect from today (14).

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe stated that the government has already taken steps to allocate an additional Rs. 15,000 million for this purpose.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to increase the Samurdhi allowance from February and the allowances will be available from Samurdhi banks from today, said State Minister Semasinghe.

He further said the government has decided to increase the Samurdhi allowance by 28% for Samurdhi beneficiaries. 

Accordingly, a family unit that has received an allowance of Rs. 3,500 will now become a family unit which receives an allowance of Rs. 4,500 while a family unit that has received an allowance of Rs. 2,500 so far will become a family unit with an allowance of Rs. 3,200. 

Meanwhile a family unit receiving an allowance of Rs. 1,500 will become a family unit receiving an allowance of Rs. 1,900. 

He said that the government had prepared in the budget to provide Rs. 50,000 million for Samurdhi beneficiaries’ allowances in the overall budget and that with this increase, an additional 15,000 million rupees will be spent. 

