A group of individuals have reportedly attacked the residence of senior journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama at Wewala, Piliyandala.

Speaking to reporters, the journalist said that he was woken up by a large noise at around 2.10 a.m. this morning and then found that the glass on several windows had been shattered while feces had also been thrown at the house.

He said that around four unidentified individuals had arrived in a vehicle and they had first threatened the security guard on duty at the housing complex by pointing a gun at his head.

The suspects had concealed their identity with motorcycle helmets and facemasks while CCTV camera footage show them entering the home while holding several items including a bag and a carboard box.

Mr. Samarawickrama said he has received threatening phone calls on several occasions, but said he was unaware of the motive or purpose behind this incident.

Police teams are reportedly investigating the incident.