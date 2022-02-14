74-year-old dies in suspected kitchen fire accident

74-year-old dies in suspected kitchen fire accident

February 14, 2022   01:06 pm

A septuagenarian man has died this morning after his clothes caught fire inside the kitchen of a small restaurant in Lindula. 

The incident had occurred at around 8.00 a.m. today while the deceased has been identified as Marudaiveeran Perumal, a 74-year-old father of three, from Lamariyar Estate in Lindula. 

The victim had served as the cook at a small restaurant in the Lindula town while it is suspected that his clothes had caught fire while cooking in the kitchen located on the top floor of the restaurant.

No one else had been present at the restaurant at the time of the incident, and when the owner of the eatery had arrived and checked he had found the burnt corpse of the cook inside the kitchen.    

