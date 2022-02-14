Health workers protest opposite Presidential Secretariat

February 14, 2022   02:04 pm

A large number of health workers representing several trade unions staged a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon based on several demands. 

The protest march commenced from near the Colombo Fort Railway Station this morning and made its way towards the Presidential Secretariat building.

This had caused severe traffic congestion in the area and on the connected roads, Ada Derana reporter said.  

The strike action launched by several health sector trade unions continues for the eight day today.

The Government Nursing Officers’ Association alone had decided to withdraw from the strike following an enjoining order issued by the Colombo District Court.

However, the remaining 17 trade unions are continuing the strike while they expected to reach a decision today on whether to keep continuing with the trade union action. 

Meanwhile patients arriving at government hospitals for treatment reportedly continue to face various difficulties owing to the strike by health trade unions. 

