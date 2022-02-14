CID arrests civil activist Shehan Malaka

CID arrests civil activist Shehan Malaka

February 14, 2022   05:06 pm

Civil society activists Shahan Malaka Gamage has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), over a controversial statement made by him regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that he was arrested by the CID in the Panadura area.

Mr. Gamage has been arrested over certain views expressed by him during a media briefing regarding the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place on 21 April 2019. 

The activist had previously been summoned to appear before the CID on several occasions to record statements from him while he had been grilled for 7-8 hours on those occasions. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Manusath Derana gifts new home to veteran actor K.A. Piyakaru

Manusath Derana gifts new home to veteran actor K.A. Piyakaru

Manusath Derana gifts new home to veteran actor K.A. Piyakaru

Five arrested with 'ice' worth over Rs. 20 million in Mannar

Five arrested with 'ice' worth over Rs. 20 million in Mannar

Govt and opposition speak out on current political situation

Govt and opposition speak out on current political situation

Medical opinion on the increase of Covid-19 deaths

Medical opinion on the increase of Covid-19 deaths

Farmers successful with organic farming

Farmers successful with organic farming

Stories of true love in honor of Valentine's Day

Stories of true love in honor of Valentine's Day

Decision on power cuts expected tomorrow

Decision on power cuts expected tomorrow

Health sector trade unions to decide on ongoing strike today

Health sector trade unions to decide on ongoing strike today