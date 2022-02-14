CID arrests civil activist Shehan Malaka

Civil society activists Shahan Malaka Gamage has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), over a controversial statement made by him regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that he was arrested by the CID in the Panadura area.

Mr. Gamage has been arrested over certain views expressed by him during a media briefing regarding the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place on 21 April 2019.

The activist had previously been summoned to appear before the CID on several occasions to record statements from him while he had been grilled for 7-8 hours on those occasions.