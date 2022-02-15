Showery condition in parts of the island likely to reduce

February 15, 2022   07:39 am

Showery condition is expected to temporary reduce in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces in the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Southern province and in Rathnapura district during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

