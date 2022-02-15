Criminal gang member and drug dealer Parippuwa arrested

A member of an organized criminal gang and drug dealer named Manawaduge Asanka Maduranga alias “Parippuwa” has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The raid was carried out last night in the area of Konkadawala, acting on a tip-off received by the officers of STF’s intelligence unit.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court had previously issued a warrant for the arrest of the said suspect.

The STF personnel have seized a “TYPE82” live hand grenade in possession of the arrestee.

He has been handed over to the Ambanpola Police for further investigations into the incident.