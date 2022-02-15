Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive for Covid-19
February 15, 2022 10:26 am
Sri Lanka ace spinner Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.
Accordingly, Hasaranga has been ruled of the upcoming third T20I against Australia. Sri Lanka has already lost the first two matches of the five-match series.
Hasaranga was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (February 15), the SLC added.
He is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.
