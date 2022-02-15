Plantation families to be given wheat flour on monthly basis

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to provide wheat flour to families of plantation workers as a relief measure.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had submitted a Cabinet Memorandum under the caption ‘implementation of proposals to minimize economic constraints confronted by the public’ at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on January 18.

A committee headed by the Minister of Trade later issued recommendations considering the resolution regarding wheat flour relief to estate worker families which was among the above proposals.

As per the recommendations, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution submitted by the Minister of Trade to provide 15kg of flour each to 115,867 beneficiary families on a monthly basis.