Three Cabinet sub-committees to find alternative methods for imports from China, Japan & ME

February 15, 2022   11:52 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to appoint three Cabinet sub-committees to discuss alternative methods for importing essential food items, raw materials and industrial goods from China, Japan and Middle Eastern countries.

During the Cabinet meeting held on Jan. 03, the memorandum “economy 2022 and the way forward” was taken up for discussion.

The Cabinet had considered the need to identify alternative methods for importing essential food items, raw materials required for export-oriented industries, and industrial goods.

Accordingly, it was decided to agree on the measures taken by the President to appoint the following Cabinet sub-committees to discuss with these countries on importing the aforesaid goods:

Peoples’ Republic of China
• Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman
• Minister of Trade
• Minister of Industries
• Minister of Plantation

Government of Japan
• Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman
• Minister of Health
• Minister of Mass Media
• Minister of Highways

 Middle East countries
• Minister of Foreign Affairs – Chairman
• Minister of Youth, Sports and Development Coordination and Supervision
• Minister of Justice

