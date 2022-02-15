India hands over 40,000 MT fuel consignment to Sri Lanka

February 15, 2022   03:11 pm

India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay today handed over a fuel consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

He said the India-Sri Lanka partnership continues to work towards energy security of Sri Lanka.

“India - a committed partner and a true friend of Sri Lanka. High Commissioner handed over 40,000 MT fuel consignment by @IndianOilcl to Hon’ble Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila today. India-Sri Lanka partnership continues to work towards energy security of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission in Colombo tweeted. 

Steps will be taken to immediately unload the consignment and hand over the fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The fuel consignment was delivered by the Oil tanker ’Swarna Pushp’ arriving from India. 

 

 

