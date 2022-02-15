Sri Lanka to promote non-motorized modes of transport

The government is planning to integrate non-motorized transport with the Sri Lankan transport system to maximize economic and environmental benefits.

The current number of active vehicles in Sri Lanka is over 5 million, more than three times the year 2000 as a result of the increase in the importation of private vehicles such as cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, a statement from the government read.

Moreover, there is a tendency to use private vehicles due to the rising income levels and difficulties in using existing public transport services.

The rapid growth in private car use has led to a decline in the contribution of non-motorized modes of transport.

The use of non-motorized transport has a positive effect on reducing air pollution as well as on health, air quality, environment, climate change and personal finances.

Accordingly, taking into consideration the submissions made by the Minister of Environment, the relevant ministries and institutions have agreed to take the following steps under a joint approach:

• Marking of bicycle lanes suitable for existing roads and upgrading of existing pedestrian lanes

• Steps to include bicycle and pedestrian lanes for future roads

• Taking necessary measures to encourage the use of bicycles for the staff of government offices

• Providing necessary facilities for office cyclists including parking and access.