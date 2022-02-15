Easter attacks: Maithripala seeks acquittal from charges against him

Easter attacks: Maithripala seeks acquittal from charges against him

February 15, 2022   06:58 pm

The Civil Appeals High Court of Colombo has decided to take up the petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena with regard to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, on the 09th of March.

The petition was called before Judges Frank Gunawardena and Saman Weeraman earlier today (Feb. 15).

The former President had sought the dismissal of the cases filed against him by the victims and families of the deceased demanding compensation over the failure to prevent the carnage, despite there being sufficient intelligence of an impending attack. He also wants to be released from all charges against him pertaining to the carnage.

The judge bench decided to postpone further hearing of the petition until next month after it learned that the respondents are yet to receive notices.

In his petition, Sirisena says that a total of 109 cases have been filed against him at the Colombo District Court seeking compensation.

He also stated that the Colombo District Court on January 07 rejected the preliminary objections filed by his attorneys requesting his acquittal, noting that this move is unlawful.

Accordingly, the former President has requested the Civil Appeals High Court of Colombo to revise the Colombo District Court’s ruling and release him from all charges laid against him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Health sector trade unions call off strike for two weeks

Health sector trade unions call off strike for two weeks

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

EPF and ETF not subjected to 25% surcharge tax

EPF and ETF not subjected to 25% surcharge tax

Cardinal says Attorney General should not serve political interests

Cardinal says Attorney General should not serve political interests

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues