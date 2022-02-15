Easter attacks: Maithripala seeks acquittal from charges against him

The Civil Appeals High Court of Colombo has decided to take up the petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena with regard to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, on the 09th of March.

The petition was called before Judges Frank Gunawardena and Saman Weeraman earlier today (Feb. 15).

The former President had sought the dismissal of the cases filed against him by the victims and families of the deceased demanding compensation over the failure to prevent the carnage, despite there being sufficient intelligence of an impending attack. He also wants to be released from all charges against him pertaining to the carnage.

The judge bench decided to postpone further hearing of the petition until next month after it learned that the respondents are yet to receive notices.

In his petition, Sirisena says that a total of 109 cases have been filed against him at the Colombo District Court seeking compensation.

He also stated that the Colombo District Court on January 07 rejected the preliminary objections filed by his attorneys requesting his acquittal, noting that this move is unlawful.

Accordingly, the former President has requested the Civil Appeals High Court of Colombo to revise the Colombo District Court’s ruling and release him from all charges laid against him.