Sri Lanka reports 1,252 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths

Sri Lanka reports 1,252 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths

February 15, 2022   07:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 30 coronavirus related deaths for February 14, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 15,874.

The deaths reported today include 20 males and 10 females, according to the figures released by the Government Information Department.

Eight of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 1,252 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 within today (15).

This increases the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 630,599 while over 19,000 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment across the island.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Latest decision taken on electricity supply

Health sector trade unions call off strike for two weeks

Health sector trade unions call off strike for two weeks

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

EPF and ETF not subjected to 25% surcharge tax

EPF and ETF not subjected to 25% surcharge tax

Cardinal says Attorney General should not serve political interests

Cardinal says Attorney General should not serve political interests

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues