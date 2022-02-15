Sri Lanka reports 1,252 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths

Sri Lanka’s Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 30 coronavirus related deaths for February 14, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 15,874.

The deaths reported today include 20 males and 10 females, according to the figures released by the Government Information Department.

Eight of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 1,252 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 within today (15).

This increases the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 630,599 while over 19,000 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment across the island.