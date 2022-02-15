Speaker endorses first Act for year 2022

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed the certificate on Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill on Monday (Feb. 14).

The Bill was taken up for debate in Parliament on February 08, and was passed with amendments.

This amends the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act, No. 66 of 1981 by changing its long title to " Lalith Athulathmudali Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act”.

Accordingly, the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2022 has come into effect from Monday.