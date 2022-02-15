Speaker endorses first Act for year 2022

Speaker endorses first Act for year 2022

February 15, 2022   09:51 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed the certificate on Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill on Monday (Feb. 14).

The Bill was taken up for debate in Parliament on February 08, and was passed with amendments.

This amends the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act, No. 66 of 1981 by changing its long title to " Lalith Athulathmudali Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act”.

Accordingly, the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Act No. 1 of 2022 has come into effect from Monday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)

Latest decision taken on electricity supply (English)

Latest decision taken on electricity supply (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.15

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.15

People now have to protect themselves from govt - Sajith

People now have to protect themselves from govt - Sajith

Farmers bring paddy harvest to Paddy Marketing Board's warehouses

Farmers bring paddy harvest to Paddy Marketing Board's warehouses

Cardinal slams arrest of civil activist Shehan Malaka

Cardinal slams arrest of civil activist Shehan Malaka

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF