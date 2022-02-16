Woman killed in shooting incident in Matugama

A woman has died in a shooting incident inside a house on Balika Road in the area of Matugama.

According to reports, the shooting was carried out by two gunmen.

Six rounds of T-56 ammunition have been found at the scene.

Reportedly, the gunmen were planning to shoot the husband of the deceased, who was home at the time of the shooting but managed to survive.

The reason for the gunfire is yet to be uncovered.

The magistrate’s inquest on the 38-year-old has been conducted by the Matugama Magistrate and the remains of the deceased are currently placed at the mortuary of the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.

Matugama Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspects, the firearms used by them and the reason for the shooting.