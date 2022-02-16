Post-mortem PCR not mandatory for all deaths

February 16, 2022   11:26 am

The Director-General of Health Services has issued a circular stating that post-mortem PCR is not mandatory for all deaths (hospital or non-hospital deaths).

If required a post-mortem PCR can be conducted at the discretion of the relevant Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.

If diagnosed of Covid-19 infection, the method of disposal remains the same, adhering to previous circulars until further notice, the circular noted.

