Post-mortem PCR not mandatory for all deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has issued a circular stating that post-mortem PCR is not mandatory for all deaths (hospital or non-hospital deaths).

If required a post-mortem PCR can be conducted at the discretion of the relevant Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), Dr. Asela Gunawardena said further.

If diagnosed of Covid-19 infection, the method of disposal remains the same, adhering to previous circulars until further notice, the circular noted.