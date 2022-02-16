Two schoolgirls reported dead after drowning

Two girls who were bathing at Vilbawa Wewa in Kurunegala last evening (February 15) have died after drowning.

The deceased children, aged 13 and 14 years, hailed from Kurunegala area.

According to reports, the residents of the area had rescued four schoolgirls who drowned while bathing at the Vilbawa Wewa.

Three girls were rushed to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital in critical condition. However, two of them had succumbed to injuries while undergoing medical care.

The remains of the deceased are placed at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital and Kurunegala Police is probing the incident further.