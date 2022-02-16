Two schoolgirls reported dead after drowning

Two schoolgirls reported dead after drowning

February 16, 2022   11:58 am

Two girls who were bathing at Vilbawa Wewa in Kurunegala last evening (February 15) have died after drowning.

The deceased children, aged 13 and 14 years, hailed from Kurunegala area.

According to reports, the residents of the area had rescued four schoolgirls who drowned while bathing at the Vilbawa Wewa.

Three girls were rushed to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital in critical condition. However, two of them had succumbed to injuries while undergoing medical care.

The remains of the deceased are placed at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital and Kurunegala Police is probing the incident further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Today marks Navam full moon Poya day...

Today marks Navam full moon Poya day...

Today marks Navam full moon Poya day...

Woman killed in shooting incident at Matugama

Woman killed in shooting incident at Matugama

Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs on the rise

Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs on the rise

Bureaucracy hindering renewable energy power generation, Dayasiri says

Bureaucracy hindering renewable energy power generation, Dayasiri says

Govt begins purchasing turmeric harvest from farmers

Govt begins purchasing turmeric harvest from farmers

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF (English)

Surcharge tax not imposed on EPF and ETF (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 vaccination drive continues (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)

Health unions decide to temporarily call off strike (English)