Accepting applications for 2021 O/L exam ends tomorrow

February 16, 2022   12:54 pm

Accepting applications for the 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination ends tomorrow (February 17).

Commissioner-General of Examinations, L.M.D. Dharmasena said the candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do so within the course of the day.

The deadline to send in applications for the Ordinary Level exam was extended on several occasions due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country.

Private candidates can submit their applications online, through the official website of the department (www.doenets.lk), mobile app “Exams Sri Lanka” or via www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic by following the given guidelines.

The applications of school candidates should also be sent in online, using the username and the password already provided to the principals of their respective schools.

All candidates are requested to keep a printed copy of the application with them.

The exam is scheduled to take place from May 23 (Monday) to June 01 (Wednesday).

