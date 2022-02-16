The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a nearly five-hour statement from the wife of the Easter Sunday terror attacks’ ringleader Zahran Hashim yesterday.

A team of CID officers including ASP Meryl Ranjan Lamahewa has visited Abdul Cader Fatima Saadiah at the Welikada Prison.

Presenting submissions to the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court on Feb. 10, the CID had sought permission to record statements from Zahran’s wife until Feb. 25.

Accordingly, the Welikada Prison’s superintendent was directed to allow CID officers to visit the jail premises to obtain relevant statements from her.

Further, Kuliyapitiya Magistrate Janani Weeratunga also ordered the CID to submit a report in this regard on March 04.