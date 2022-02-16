CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Zahrans wife

CID records nearly 5-hour statement from Zahrans wife

February 16, 2022   04:32 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded a nearly five-hour statement from the wife of the Easter Sunday terror attacks’ ringleader Zahran Hashim yesterday.

A team of CID officers including ASP Meryl Ranjan Lamahewa has visited Abdul Cader Fatima Saadiah at the Welikada Prison.

Presenting submissions to the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate’s Court on Feb. 10, the CID had sought permission to record statements from Zahran’s wife until Feb. 25.

Accordingly, the Welikada Prison’s superintendent was directed to allow CID officers to visit the jail premises to obtain relevant statements from her.

Further, Kuliyapitiya Magistrate Janani Weeratunga also ordered the CID to submit a report in this regard on March 04.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Passara fatal bus accident: Survivors yet to be properly compensated

Passara fatal bus accident: Survivors yet to be properly compensated

Passara fatal bus accident: Survivors yet to be properly compensated

Buddhist monk brothers fulfill dream of building house for mother

Buddhist monk brothers fulfill dream of building house for mother

Navam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades the streets

Navam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades the streets

Will not form an alliance with other political parties - Lalkantha

Will not form an alliance with other political parties - Lalkantha

National Industrial Excellence Awards Ceremony held under President's patronage

National Industrial Excellence Awards Ceremony held under President's patronage

Mother of two shot dead in Matugama

Mother of two shot dead in Matugama

PUCSL chairman on plans to import fuel for power stations

PUCSL chairman on plans to import fuel for power stations

New circular issued on post-mortem PCR testing

New circular issued on post-mortem PCR testing