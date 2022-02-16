India donates 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka

India has donated a total of 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka, in solidarity with the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The RAT kits consignment was handed over to Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay at the

Extending his gratitude for the donation, Minister Rambukwella said the partnership of friendly nations is vital at times like this.

He added that he is profusely grateful on behalf of the Sri Lankan people for the donation.