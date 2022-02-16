India donates 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka
February 16, 2022 05:59 pm
India has donated a total of 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka, in solidarity with the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The RAT kits consignment was handed over to Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay at the
Extending his gratitude for the donation, Minister Rambukwella said the partnership of friendly nations is vital at times like this.
He added that he is profusely grateful on behalf of the Sri Lankan people for the donation.
Thankful to @IndiainSL Ambassador Gopal Bagley for the timely & welcome gift of 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits today from the #Indian People. The partnership of our friends is vital at times like this & i am profusely grateful on behalf of the #lka people for this gift. pic.twitter.com/mZYmguAUqq— Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) February 15, 2022