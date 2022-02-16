India donates 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka

India donates 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka

February 16, 2022   05:59 pm

India has donated a total of 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka, in solidarity with the fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The RAT kits consignment was handed over to Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay at the 

Extending his gratitude for the donation, Minister Rambukwella said the partnership of friendly nations is vital at times like this.

He added that he is profusely grateful on behalf of the Sri Lankan people for the donation.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Passara fatal bus accident: Survivors yet to be properly compensated

Passara fatal bus accident: Survivors yet to be properly compensated

Buddhist monk brothers fulfill dream of building house for mother

Buddhist monk brothers fulfill dream of building house for mother

Navam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades the streets

Navam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades the streets

Will not form an alliance with other political parties - Lalkantha

Will not form an alliance with other political parties - Lalkantha

National Industrial Excellence Awards Ceremony held under President's patronage

National Industrial Excellence Awards Ceremony held under President's patronage

Mother of two shot dead in Matugama

Mother of two shot dead in Matugama

PUCSL chairman on plans to import fuel for power stations

PUCSL chairman on plans to import fuel for power stations