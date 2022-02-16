Election Commission removes two political party symbols

February 16, 2022   07:19 pm

The Election Commission has removed two symbols from the list of symbols not allotted to political parties.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published on Feb. 14 by the Commissioner-General of Elections Saman Ratnayake.

The two symbols removed from the aforesaid list are that of a crown and a farmer.

In a previous gazette notification issued on January 21, the Election Commission had included these two figures in the list of symbols not allotted to the political parties.

