HRCSL calls for abolition of Prevention of Terrorism Act

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has called for the abolition of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

This was conveyed through a statement issued on the briefing of the diplomats from 08th -10th of February on HRCSL’s Road Map for 2022 held at its headquarters.

“Notwithstanding the amendments already suggested by the government, the HRCSL advocates the complete abolition of the PTA,” it read.

The HRCSL says it believes that the offence of terrorism should be included in the Penal Code with a new definition for terrorism.

“It is explicitly for those who threaten or use violence unlawfully to target the civilian population by spreading fear thereof to further a political-ideological or religious cause.”

The Commission advocates that terrorism should be investigated under the general law of the country with necessary amendments, the statement added.

It also noted that the Commission supports that it is not required to exclude the application of the Evidence Ordinance for the offence of terrorism.

The indefinite period of detention violates the Constitution.

“Deprivation of liberty of a person pending investigation or trial shall not constitute punishment” (Art 13 (4).

The HRCSL stated that amendments to the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure Code, Judicature Act and the Bail Act require modifications for this purpose.

The rights body recommended these amendments under Section 10(d) of the HRCSL Act to be placed before a Parliamentary Select Committee.