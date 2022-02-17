Mainly fair weather expected today

February 17, 2022   07:19 am

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the Island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

