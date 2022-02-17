The 43rd Navam Perahera of the Gangarama Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo was commenced under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, last night (Feb. 16).

The Perahera was organized under the guidance of Ven. Galaboda Gnanissara Thera and under the supervision of the Viharadhikari of the Gangarama Vihara, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thera.

Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera, the Anunayake Thera of the Malwaththa Chapter, conducted the Five Precepts for devotees and delivered a brief sermon.

The President placed the Casket of Sacred Relics on the tusker. The procession was colourful with dance troupes of Kandyan, low-country and Sabaragamuwa traditions and with ceremonial elephants.

The President unveiled the newly-erected Golden Fence around the sacred Bodhiya and also offered the land in front of the temple to the Gangarama Vihara through a free grant and presented bicycles to three mahouts who had come for the procession.

The Maha Sangha, public representatives, government officials and members of the Dayaka Sabha of the Temple attended the event.