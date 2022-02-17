Close associate of Manna Ramesh arrested with drugs and sharp weapons

Close associate of Manna Ramesh arrested with drugs and sharp weapons

February 17, 2022   11:34 am

An individual has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) along with Kerala cannabis, narcotic pills, sharp weapons, and alleged drug money.

The arrest was made in the area of Ihala Thalduwa in Avissawella, based on a tip-off received by the organized crimes prevention unit of the STF.

The arrestee is reportedly an accomplice of notorious criminal gang member “Manna Ramesh”.

STF officers have seized 225g of Kerala cannabis, narcotic pills, Rs. 200,000 in cash and two swords in possession of the suspect.

The swords and the money were found while hidden under the carpet of his three-wheeler.

The 32-year-old has been handed over to the Avissawella Police.

