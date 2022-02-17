Two youths reported missing after drowning

Two youths reported missing after drowning

February 17, 2022   12:25 pm

Two youths are reported missing after drowning in two separate incidents from Kaltota and Uppuveli areas.

One youth went missing while bathing in the sea off the Nilaveli beach in Uppuveli police area.

The 21-year-old is reportedly a resident of Thalathuoya area.

Two of his friends, who attempted to rescue him when he was being swept away by a wave, were also caught up in the current. However, the police lifeguards who were patrolling the beach area managed to save two of them.

A search operation was initiated by the police and the residents of the area to locate the missing youth.

In another development, another youth is reported missing after drowning in Kuda Duwili Ella in Kaltota area.

He was identified as a 26-year-old from Kahawatte area. He had been bathing at the waterfall along with a group of co-workers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Navam Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades under Presidents patronage

Navam Perahera of Gangaramaya Temple parades under Presidents patronage

Special notice for pregnant women on Covid-19 booster dose

Special notice for pregnant women on Covid-19 booster dose

No price controls although govt has adequate power - Tilvin

No price controls although govt has adequate power - Tilvin

CEB engineers says implementing PUCSLs proposal is impractical

CEB engineers says implementing PUCSLs proposal is impractical

Must 'dismiss' this govt and think of an alternative - Harsha de Silva

Must 'dismiss' this govt and think of an alternative - Harsha de Silva

Everyone has a duty to rebuild the country - PM

Everyone has a duty to rebuild the country - PM

Election Commission removes two political party symbols (English)

Election Commission removes two political party symbols (English)