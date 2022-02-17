Two youths reported missing after drowning

Two youths are reported missing after drowning in two separate incidents from Kaltota and Uppuveli areas.

One youth went missing while bathing in the sea off the Nilaveli beach in Uppuveli police area.

The 21-year-old is reportedly a resident of Thalathuoya area.

Two of his friends, who attempted to rescue him when he was being swept away by a wave, were also caught up in the current. However, the police lifeguards who were patrolling the beach area managed to save two of them.

A search operation was initiated by the police and the residents of the area to locate the missing youth.

In another development, another youth is reported missing after drowning in Kuda Duwili Ella in Kaltota area.

He was identified as a 26-year-old from Kahawatte area. He had been bathing at the waterfall along with a group of co-workers.