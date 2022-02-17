President instructs officials on nurses trade union demands

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to take steps to grant the nurses’ trade union demands while considering the financial situation of the country and without affecting the overall government services.

“Health services including medical and nursing are highly valued. Take steps to provide approved nurses’ demands while understanding the financial situation in the country and without affecting the entire public service.”

The President had stated this during the discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (17) as per the request of the Public Services United Nurses’ Union (PSUNU), the President’s Media Division said.

The nurses’ trade union demands taken up for discussion included the establishing of a nursing university, the advancing of promotions for nursing officers from Grade II to Grade I, considering the existing 36 hours of working hours as 5 working days a week as 30 hours of duty, that the proposed Rs. 10,000 allowance is proportional to the Rs. 35,000 DAT allowance paid to medical professionals, issuing of the uniform allowance circular and extra service allowance at the rate of 1/100 of the basic salary.