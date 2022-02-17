CEBEU raises concerns about maintaining interrupted power supply

February 17, 2022   03:08 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says maintaining an uninterrupted power supply within the next three months as suggested by the Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL), is problematic.

Union’s chairman, Anil Ranjith stressed that the hydropower generation would be afflicted by supplying electricity without interruption.

The Ceylon Electricity Board had sought permission from the PUCSL to impose scheduled power cuts in the coming three months, however, the electricity sector regulator refused to give the go-ahead.

The PUCSL pointed out that the ongoing power crisis could be resolved by using electricity sparingly.

However, the CEB engineers noted that implementing the PUCSL’s resolution is impractical.

