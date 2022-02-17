Gangster who abducted own son killed during shootout with police

Gangster who abducted own son killed during shootout with police

February 17, 2022   04:16 pm

The gangster alias “Neelaka” who abducted a 7-year-old boy from Kandana area in Horana has been shot dead during a shootout with the police.

According to reports, “Neelaka” had abducted his own son who was in the custody of the grandmother this morning (Feb. 17).

The gangster, who arrived at the house of the child’s grandmother, had shot in the air with a T-56 rifle before taking his own son away by force.

