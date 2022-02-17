Probe launched into hidden camera found in womens bathroom at tuition class

February 17, 2022   08:07 pm

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident where a camera was found hidden inside the women’s bathroom of a popular tuition class in Gampaha.

The mother of a female student who had attended the tuition class in question had lodged a complaint with Gampaha Police regarding the incident.  

Acting on the complaint, police officers had arrived at the location to carry out investigations and recovered the camera hidden inside the women’s toilet. 

According to sources, the camera was found wrapped in paper and placed on a window of the lavatory.

However, no information has been uncovered as of yet regarding the person responsible for placing the said camera inside the ladies’ washroom. 

Meanwhile the tuition class has been temporarily closed down following the incident while information has also been reported that the building in question is owned by a former politician in the area.

Gampaha HQ Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

