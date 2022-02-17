PUCSL & CEB implement pilot project for bulk consumers to switch to back-up generators

PUCSL & CEB implement pilot project for bulk consumers to switch to back-up generators

February 17, 2022   09:52 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) say they have successfully implemented a pilot project of the country’s bulk supply consumers temporarily using their standby generators today (17).

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that in total around 70 megawatts in standby generators had operated between 4.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m. today. 

The PUCSL had recently stated that an uninterrupted power supply could be maintained if certain conservation initiatives proposed by the electricity regulator are followed. 

The initiatives include a programme for standby generators of bulk supply consumers to be operational for specific periods of time.

PUCSL had also proposed that all apartment buildings use their private generators for the operation of air conditioners for the period between 6.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m., and that all public institutions decrease their daily electricity consumption by 80%.

Speaking to Ada Derana’s BIG FOCUS programme yesterday, the PUCSL chairman said that the amount of hydroelectricity added to the national grid has now dropped to 25 percent as the capacity of reservoirs associated with hydropower plants has fallen to 47 percent.

The electricity regulator has accordingly recommended reducing the hydropower generation by 50 percent, for the time being, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA doctors to launch token strike on Monday

GMOA doctors to launch token strike on Monday

GMOA doctors to launch token strike on Monday

PM Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's historic ties with China

PM Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka's historic ties with China

President instructs officials on granting nurses' trade union demands

President instructs officials on granting nurses' trade union demands

Gangster who abducted own son killed during shootout with police

Gangster who abducted own son killed during shootout with police

Tense situation at Maharagama Urban Council

Tense situation at Maharagama Urban Council

SM Chandrasena on those waiting for people to suffer in order to form govts

SM Chandrasena on those waiting for people to suffer in order to form govts

Harvest of Maha season expected to drop

Harvest of Maha season expected to drop

CID reveals details underworld figure Dematagoda Ruwan's assets

CID reveals details underworld figure Dematagoda Ruwan's assets