President launches construction work of Galle Techno Park

The launch of the National Techno Park Eco-System Development project, which will comprise modern tech infrastructure coming up in strategic locations of Galle, Kurunegala, Digana, Nuwara Eliya and Habarana, was officially initiated with the commencing of construction on the Galle Techno Park today (17).

It is expected to add approximately 350,000+ Sq Ft for a land area of each Techno Park, ensuring infrastructure readiness for both local and international tech entities to set up in Sri Lanka. The initiative would represent a pivotal aspect of the overall National Digital Transformation Strategy.

Thereby, it is expected to create a unique value proposition as Sri Lanka continues to be positioned as a preferred destination for technology services and innovations, which is also desired to drive towards the country’s envisioned Digital Economy goals.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today inspected the “Galle Techno Park” being constructed in the Walahanduwa area in Galle, the President’s Media Division said.

The government plans to build five “Technology Parks” island wide with the aim of building a Cultural Technological Innovation in line with the National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’.

Establishing Sri Lanka as a hub for technological innovation, attracting foreign investments, encouraging new companies with advanced technology, promoting export-oriented industries, creating new employment opportunities, disseminating knowledge, improving the living standards of the people in the relevant areas and earning foreign exchange for national economic development are expected through this initiative.

These technology parks will be located in Galle, Kurunegala, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Habarana.

President Rajapaksa who arrived at the Walahanduwa Technology Park in Galle today (17) unveiled the project plaque and inspected the site. The President also launched the official logo of the Galle Technology Park.

The Ministry of Technology expects to complete the construction of the technology park covering an area of 30 acres by the middle of 2023.

The “Technology Park” is equipped with state-of-the-art technology facilities with 5G, nanotechnology institutions, recreational activities, nature-based sports at selected locations, as well as mental and physical recreation centers.

Welcoming the gathering, Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana said that with the construction of the Galle Technology Park, about 2,000 direct and many more indirect employment opportunities will be created.

Minister Pathirana pointed out that this project will make an immense contribution to the progress of the education and technology sectors.

Jayantha de Silva, Secretary to the Ministry of Technology, said that the new technology parks will be a major driver of the country’s economy in the future.

Namal Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports and State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development, stated that the preparations will be made to issue a digital identity card to each citizen before the end of 2022.

Minister Rajapaksa said that the state machinery from the Grama Niladhari to the Secretary to the President would be integrated with digital technology and that all services would be provided electronically within the next 30 months to meet the targets set by the President.

Southern Province Governor Willie Gamage, State Ministers Mohan P. De Silva, Kanchana Wijesekera, Janaka Wakkumbura, Southern Provincial Councilors, People’s Representatives and Government Officials were also present.

