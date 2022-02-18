Police officer killed in assault at Tangalle

A police officer has been killed in an assault carried out by a group of individuals in Tangalle.

The victim is reportedly a 34-year-old constable who was attached to the police station at Kasagala Interchange on the Southern Expressway.

He was a resident of the Vitharandeniya area in Tangalle.

The police suspect the assault was the result of a personal dispute.

The brother of the deceased constable also sustained injuries in the assault, and he is currently receiving treatment at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The police are investigating the incident further.