Easter attacks: Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando acquitted

Easter attacks: Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando acquitted

February 18, 2022   10:58 am

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, who was accused of criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information in advance, was acquitted of the charges laid against him.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Judges Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendi and Mohamed Irshadeen this morning (February 18).

Following a lengthy trial, the judge bench decided to acquit and release the accused without calling for evidence from the defence.

Delivering the verdict, High Court Judge Mohamed Irshadeen said the Attorney General should have contemplated before filing the relevant case.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige said the evidence have shown that the accused had been in a helpless position in decision making. The former chief of State Intelligence Service (SIS) had neglected his responsibilities and laid the blame on the Chief of National Intelligence, he noted.

Fernando was arrested alongside former Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks orchestrated by the now-banned terror group National Thowheed Jamaath which claimed the lives of over 250 persons and injured approximately 500 more people on Easter Sunday in 2019.

A total of 855 charges of criminal negligence had been laid against the former Defence Secretary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Nalinda Jayatissa on the consequences of printing money

Nalinda Jayatissa on the consequences of printing money

President inspects construction of Galle Techno Park

President inspects construction of Galle Techno Park

Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for Sri Lankans going abroad

Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine for Sri Lankans going abroad

CTU urges education authorities to resolve their issues

CTU urges education authorities to resolve their issues

Ven. Kapugollewe Ananda Kiththi Thera makes a request from President

Ven. Kapugollewe Ananda Kiththi Thera makes a request from President

Fuel prices are increased without prior notice - Minister Gammanpila

Fuel prices are increased without prior notice - Minister Gammanpila

President instructs officials on granting nurses' trade union demands (English)

President instructs officials on granting nurses' trade union demands (English)