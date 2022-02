Water supply for Colombo 01, 07, 09, 10, and 12 areas was interrupted at 10.00 a.m. today (February 18) due to urgent maintenance work, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board.

The water cut is expected to last for 36 hours until 10.00 p.m. tomorrow (February 19).

In the meantime, Colombo 08 and 11 areas will receive water supply under low pressure during this period.