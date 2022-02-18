Ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundera acquitted from Easter attack case

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara too has been acquitted in the case filed against him over criminal negligence of duty by failing to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks despite receiving intelligence information beforehand.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar Namal Balalle, Aditya Patabendige, and Mohamed Irshadeen today (February 18).

Following a lengthy trial, the judge bench ordered to acquit and release the accused without calling for evidence from the defence.

The former IGP Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were arrested for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks orchestrated by the now-banned terror group National Thowheed Jamaath which claimed the lives of over 250 persons and injured approximately 500 more people on Easter Sunday in 2019.

A total of 855 charges of criminal negligence had been laid against the duo, individually.

Earlier today, the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar also ordered the acquittal and release of Hemasiri Fernando from all charges laid against him in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.