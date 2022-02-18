President makes sudden inspection visit to Sustainable Energy Authority

February 18, 2022   01:19 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a sudden inspection visit to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority at Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, Colombo 07 this morning (February 18).

The purpose of the President’s visit is to meet the officials of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority to inquire into the potential of utilizing renewable sources such as water, solar and wind for power generation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

In line with the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ policy framework, the government aims to use renewable energy sources to generate 70% of the total power supply by 2030.

It also explores the possibility of obtaining the contribution of renewable energy sources within a short span of time as a solution to the current energy crisis in the country.

Another purpose of the visit was to look into the delays in approving renewable energy projects for which applications have been submitted.

