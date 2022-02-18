Speaker endorses five Bills

Speaker endorses five Bills

February 18, 2022   05:07 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena endorsed five Bills on Thursday (February 17) which was taken up for debate in the House recently.

Accordingly, the Speaker has endorsed the certificate on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment), Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, Judicature (Amendment), Civil Procedure Code (Amendment), Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Bills which were taken into debate and passed on the 09th and 10th February last week.

The said Acts will thus be in effect from the 17th of February as the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2022, Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Act No. 3 of 2022, Judicature (Amendment) Act No. 4 of 2022, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Act No. 5 of 2022 and Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Act. No. 6 of 2022.

