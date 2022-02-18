GMOA calls off token strike scheduled for Monday

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has called off its one-day token strike scheduled for February 21 (Monday).

The decision was taken after the discussions held with Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella earlier today.

The Secretary to the Health Ministry and the Director-General of Health Services have also attended the said meeting.

The token strike was slated to be staged at government hospitals across the island on Monday, in protest of the incumbent government’s “violation of the national wage policies”.

The GMOA’s plan to stage a token strike came just days after 18 health sector trade unions decided to temporarily call off their strike which had continued for 09 straight days, crippling hospital services island-wide.