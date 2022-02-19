Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle

Four suspects in total have been arrested by the Tangalle Police in connection with the murder of a constable.

Among the arrestees is a female, according to the police.

A group of individuals had beaten a police officer to death in the area of Vitharandeniya in Tangalle on Wednesday night (Feb. 17).

His wife and younger brother were also assaulted by the perpetrators. The brother has been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital with critical injuries.

The 36-year-old, named Chathuranga Dilshan, was a constable attached to the police station at Kasagala Interchange on the Southern Expressway.

He was killed in a brawl that had ensued with a group of neighbours over a personal dispute.

According to reports, nearly 15 individuals were involved in the said assault.