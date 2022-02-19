No scheduled power cuts today, but intermittent interruptions expected - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says scheduled power cuts will not be imposed in the country today (February 19).

However, intermittent interruptions to the electricity supply can be expected between 2.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m.

Sporadic power cuts are being imposed to stabilize the national grid as the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is receiving fuel required for power generation to fulfil today’s demand.