Truly honoured to be U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka - Julie Chung

Truly honoured to be U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka - Julie Chung

February 19, 2022   05:29 pm

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says she is truly honoured to take up the new post.

In a tweet, she said she looks forward to working with the government of Sri Lanka, civil society and the people to build the economies of the two countries, explore shared values and strengthen bilateral relations.

Sri Lanka and the United States have a lot in common, from democratic values to the shared commitment to a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Coming back to Sri Lanka is a dream coming true. I first visited the island ten years ago. Those memories are still vivid and fresh,” she said further.

In a video statement, the new U.S. envoy said: “America’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship together with many waves of immigrants from all over the world is what has driven our country’s economy for two centuries. That same spirit will shape my work as Ambassador as we strengthen people to people ties, with civil society, the business sector and the youth of Sri Lanka.”

Being a first-generation American from a family of immigrants to the United States from South Korea, Chung said diversity and tolerance are paramount to her as a woman of colour.

“I especially look forward to learning all about cricket and cheering on the national team.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

State Minister Piyal supports self-employed woman with spinal cord injury

State Minister Piyal supports self-employed woman with spinal cord injury

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle

Four suspects arrested over murder of constable in Tangalle

Tense situation at Agrarian Services Centre in Siwalakulama

Tense situation at Agrarian Services Centre in Siwalakulama

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal

We have no trust in this govt and AG's Dept - Cardinal

Power cuts to be imposed in Sri Lanka today?

Power cuts to be imposed in Sri Lanka today?

Presidential Buddhist Advisory Council convenes under President's patronage

Presidential Buddhist Advisory Council convenes under President's patronage

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 18

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of Feb. 18