Truly honoured to be U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka - Julie Chung

Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says she is truly honoured to take up the new post.

In a tweet, she said she looks forward to working with the government of Sri Lanka, civil society and the people to build the economies of the two countries, explore shared values and strengthen bilateral relations.

Sri Lanka and the United States have a lot in common, from democratic values to the shared commitment to a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

“Coming back to Sri Lanka is a dream coming true. I first visited the island ten years ago. Those memories are still vivid and fresh,” she said further.

In a video statement, the new U.S. envoy said: “America’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship together with many waves of immigrants from all over the world is what has driven our country’s economy for two centuries. That same spirit will shape my work as Ambassador as we strengthen people to people ties, with civil society, the business sector and the youth of Sri Lanka.”

Being a first-generation American from a family of immigrants to the United States from South Korea, Chung said diversity and tolerance are paramount to her as a woman of colour.

“I especially look forward to learning all about cricket and cheering on the national team.”