Sudden inspection at tuition classes in Gampaha

In the light of a camera being found hidden inside the women’s bathroom of a popular tuition class in Gampaha, all private tuition classes in the area have been subjected to sudden inspection.

The inspection was conducted by the officers of the Gampaha Municipal Council, Sri Lanka Police and Public Health Inspectors on Friday (Feb. 18).

It was revealed that the security of washrooms at two classes attended by a large number of students was at a minimal level.

At one class, the washroom could be viewed from above when going up the stairs.

At another class, a CCTV had been installed near the washroom. The management of the said tuition class has been informed to remove the surveillance camera immediately.

It was also revealed that the toilet facilities provided by most tuition classes were unsatisfactory.

Accordingly, the administration and teachers of these tuition classes have been directed to make necessary rectifications before re-registration.

Meanwhile, the association of private tuition classes in the Gampaha District stated that it cannot take the responsibility for the camera found inside the washroom.

“We cannot inspect each and everyone entering the class. There are no practical solutions for issues of this sort,” the chairman of the association said.