Sri Lanka, Russia mark 65 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

The abiding friendship and vibrant relations between Sri Lanka and Russia are time-tested and mutually rewarding.

Underpinned by shared values and mutual respect, relations between the two countries have continued to flourish over the years, promising further expansion into multiple spheres of shared interest.

“As we commemorate this historical milestone in our bilateral ties, I wish to express my fervent desire to continue to work closely with you to further consolidate and expand the existing solid partnership between our countries into new and more extensive areas of cooperation in the years ahead for the betterment of our people.”

The President extended his best wishes for his Russian counterpart’s good health, happiness, and personal well-being and for the continued progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries.